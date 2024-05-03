Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.09

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.09 and last traded at $115.61, with a volume of 8657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

