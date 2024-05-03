InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $112.08.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
