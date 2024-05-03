InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

