InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.0 million-$97.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.0 million. InterDigital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.760 EPS.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 315,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,918. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.