International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.89

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 31404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 13,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

