International Petroleum (IPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect International Petroleum to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.
International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$270.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million.
International Petroleum Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.