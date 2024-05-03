International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 205,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,279,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after buying an additional 122,642 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in International Seaways by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

