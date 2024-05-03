Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.38 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.38 billion and $150.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $13.77 or 0.00022256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00057077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,219,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,448,395 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

