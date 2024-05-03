Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 506,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 176,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,359. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

