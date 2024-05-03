Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $436.48 and last traded at $433.25. 19,900,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,550,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.90.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.72.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

