Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $436.48 and last traded at $433.25. 19,900,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 45,550,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.90.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.72.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
