Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $4.29 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 303,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,432. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

