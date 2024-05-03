Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Reduced by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.