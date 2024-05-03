Invivyd (IVVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 52,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVVD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

