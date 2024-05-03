IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.43.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 113,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

