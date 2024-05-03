IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $297.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IQV. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQV traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 1,052,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

