Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.3 million. Iradimed also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

IRMD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,854. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $565.52 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iradimed will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

