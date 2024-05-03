iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

