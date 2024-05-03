iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.64

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 95397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 818,508 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

