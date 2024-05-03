iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 53,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,653% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,047 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 2,889,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,690. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

