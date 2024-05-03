iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $97.61. 142,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

