iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

