iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.