iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 651,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 536,850 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 316,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,642,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

