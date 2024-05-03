iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

