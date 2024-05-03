Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Itron stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after buying an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Itron by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Itron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 635,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

