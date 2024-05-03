Jeremy Bender Sells 9,154 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $163,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88.

On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.