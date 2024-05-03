JMP Securities Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $85.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $75.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $75.70.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,730,000 after buying an additional 84,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

