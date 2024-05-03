John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces $1.00 None Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

