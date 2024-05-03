Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.