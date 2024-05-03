JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of IMNM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 728,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,453. The company has a market cap of $944.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.87. Immunome has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 69.74% and a negative net margin of 761.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

