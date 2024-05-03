JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $195.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $10.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 810,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,555. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $202.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.51. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

