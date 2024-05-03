JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.53 and last traded at $192.02. 2,105,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,277,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

