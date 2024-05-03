Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) versus China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Critical Review

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) and Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kaiser Aluminum $3.09 billion 0.49 $47.20 million $3.44 27.42

Kaiser Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than China Hongqiao Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A Kaiser Aluminum 1.85% 8.40% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Kaiser Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Hongqiao Group and Kaiser Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Hongqiao Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kaiser Aluminum 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.37%. Given Kaiser Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaiser Aluminum is more favorable than China Hongqiao Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum beats China Hongqiao Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, trading, and sale of bauxite; production and sale of electricity; port operation; trading of carbons, iron ores, and light alloy materials; railway design and construction; and provision of financial leasing and business advisory services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Zouping, the People's Republic of China. China Hongqiao Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Hongqiao Holdings Limited.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, crash management systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts, as well as offers fabrication services, including sawing and cutting to length. Its packaging products consist of bare and coated 3000- and 5000-series alloy aluminum coil used for beverage and food packaging industry. In addition, the company's general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. Further, its rerolled, extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products used for industrial end uses. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

