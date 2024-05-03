Karna Nisewaner Sells 600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.63. 1,370,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.92 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

