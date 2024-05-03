Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KPTI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,331 shares of company stock valued at $206,118 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

