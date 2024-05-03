Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $38.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBSI. Stephens cut their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.