Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $19.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 81.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.