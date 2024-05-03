Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Target Price to $26.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $769.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.96. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

