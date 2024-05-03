Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

KMPR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 225,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

