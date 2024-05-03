Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS.
Kemper Price Performance
Kemper stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.89.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -65.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Read More
