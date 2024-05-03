Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

NYSE:KEN opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s payout ratio is -85.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

