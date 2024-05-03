Kimco Realty Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

