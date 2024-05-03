Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

KNX stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

