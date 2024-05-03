Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.