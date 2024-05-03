Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PHG opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

