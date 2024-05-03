Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Kontoor Brands worth $100,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after buying an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 28.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 291.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 89.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

