Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

KTB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. 376,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

