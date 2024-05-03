Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 495,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
