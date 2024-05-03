Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 495,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

