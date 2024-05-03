Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. 328,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koppers has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $925.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,522.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

