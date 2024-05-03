Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-0.33 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 535,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.