KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 235.0% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232,642 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

