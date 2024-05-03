KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
KVH Industries Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
